BLACK FRIDAY OFFERS – SNEAK PEEK AT THE COPE DUNGLOE

Over the past few years Black Friday has become a household shopping event in Ireland and Bargain

hunters hoping to find unbeatable discounts during this year's Black Friday shopping frenzy have

been given bonus shopping days at the Cope Dungloe, as they’ve extended their Black Friday Sale

from Thursday through Saturday and they’ve also extended their opening hours on Thursday &

Friday from 9am to 8pm.

You'll find most retailers will be keeping tight lipped about what's to come, but the Cope Dungloe

have given shoppers an opportunity to get a sneak peek of what’s come in all their Departments at

Main Street Dungloe, Builders Providers Meenmore, the Foodstore Annagry & the Foodstore

Falcarragh.

Tech Products is one of the top focuses of Black Friday, and 2017 is no different, with Hubtec, the

Cope’s IT Sales & Services Store, offering mega savings on Televisions, including Technika 40” TV’s

only €285 & Toshhiba 24” TV’s only €160 but hurry there’s only 3 of each in stock and they’ve also

got Philips 32” TV only €225! This year shoppers can also snap up cut-price goods such as Tablets,

Tech Gadgets and Electronic Appliances over the 3 Day bonanza!

The Cope have an impressive range of Black Friday Bargains across Fashion, Homewares & the all

important Christmas Decorations. Highlights from their Clothing Offers include up to 70% off Ladies

Fashion, at least 20% off ALL Vera Moda stock, 30% All Mens Suits, Buy One Get One Free on Lloyd

Attre Mens Shirts and there’s 20% off all non-discounted Clothing & Footwear!

Savings for your home includes 50% off Suites of Furniture and Buy One Get One Free on Armchairs

and 20% off all Carpets & Lino. The ever popular Henry Hoover is also appearing in the Black Friday

Bonanza, shoppers can save €30, as Henry will be only €119. For all you Yankee Candle lovers, it’s an

opportunity to stock up as two large Yankee Candles are only €35!

At the Cope’s Black Friday Sale, there is a rare opportunity to save on Christmas Decorations before

the January Sales! In the Cope’s newly launched Christmas Shop on Cope Street – When you spend

€50, get €10 back. When you spend €100, get €20 back. When you spend €200, get €40 back.

Amazing Savings!

And for a real bonus for the 3 Day Black Friday Sale: Kids can play in An Club Beag for only

€2! Usual prices €8 for over 4’s and €5 for under 4’s. That’s €2 for 90 minutes of Play Time!

Also in An Club Beag’s Teddy Mountain Corner, you can Build your own Teddy for only €7.50,

that’s half price!

Black Friday is known as the Sale Day after Thanksgiving but with these unreal savings, your

pocket will be thanking you. Happy Shopping!