14 witnesses listed to give evidence at Buncrana pier tragedy inquest

The inquest into the deaths of five members of the one family who died in the Buncrana pier tragedy has got under way this morning.

Donegal coroner Dr. Denis McCauley has opened the inquest in Buncrana in front of a jury.

Sean McGrotty (49), his sons Evan (8) and Mark (12); the boy's grandmother Ruth Daniels (57) and her daughter Jodie Lee Tracey (14), all died when the Audi Q7 car they were in slid off a slipway into Lough Swilly at Buncrana on March 20th last year.

Fourteen witnesses have been listed to give evidence over the two days of the inquest, including Donegal man Davitt Walsh who entered the water and took Mr McGrotty’s baby daughter Rioghnanch from her father before the car sank.

Louise James - who lost her two sons, her partner, her mother and her sister - is also listed as a witness. Other witnesses listed include representatives from Donegal County Council, Audi Ireland and Irish Water Safety.

Dr McCauley said the inquest would “try to see if there is something we can do to prevent something like this happening again”.

He told the jury that the terrible tragedy had received national coverage but urged them “not to have any preconceived notions about anything”.