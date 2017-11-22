Weather
Weather for Donegal, Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017
There will be a wet start to today, with widespread rain that will be heavy in places. Patchy rain this afternoon with temperatures turning colder. Afternoon high temperatures Wet to start today with widespread rain, heavy in places. It will become patchy this afternoon.
Cold tonight with showers developing and some wintry falls on hills. Winds will also increase later. Low temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees with frost in sheltered areas.
