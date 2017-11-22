Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, November 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annette Canning-McGarrigle, Mulvey House, Strabane, Tyrone/Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Annette Canning-McGarrigle, late of Mulvey House, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait.

Reposing at her brother, Liam Canning's home, 8 Laurel Drive, Strabane on Tuesday, November 21st, from 8.30pm.

Funeral leaving her brother`s home on Thursday, November 23rd, at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bernadette Cleary (née Ferriter), formerly of Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Bernadette Cleary née Ferriter formerly of Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy.

Reposing on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North. The family will be in attendance.

Funeral Service to take place on Friday, November 24th, at 3pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, followed by cremation.

All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01 4926925.

