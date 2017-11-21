High Court approves €15 million settlement for a four-year-old Donegal boy

The High Court has approved a €15 million settlement for a four-year-old boy who was catastrophically injured during his birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

The hospital apologised to Eoin McCallig from Dunkineely in Co Donegal, and to his parents Anthony and Jean, for his injuries and for the devastating consequences for the family.

Eoin's father, Anthony, said the family could forgive a mistake, but they could not forgive the way HSE dealt with their family and others in such cases.

He told the High Court President Mr Justice Peter Kelly that the culture and procedures needed to change.

Speaking on RTÉ's Six One, Mr McCallig said: "Early intervention is crucial when you are dealing with kids, like Eoin, with cerebral palsy. If we had that money at the start and other kids had that money at the start, you'd be all over the world trying things to give him the best outcome you could."

He said the HSE could have better spent the money used to fight challenges on improving the effectiveness and efficiencies of hospitals.