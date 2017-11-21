Thinking about life as a milk supplier?

Aurivo is a co-operative owned by 10,000 farmers and their families, united by a dedication to excellence in dairy and a commitment to bringing the goodness of dairy to consumers, at home and across the globe, through our brands and products.

We endeavour to continuously grow and develop this business with our farmers, to ensure a sustainable, bright future in dairy farming with continued innovation and growth in the highest

quality dairy products.

“Without even realising it you develop a love for every animal you have. They’re

number one really.”

– Colin Boland, Co. Westmeath

If you’re thinking about a life in dairy farming and converting to milk production, call the Aurivo Farm

Services team, who are there every day to support our 1,000 milk suppliers and their dairy farms.

Tel: 094 9860 143 Email: newmilk@aurivo.ie

● 400 million+ litres processed annually

● Second biggest processor in liquid milk in Ireland

● Two processing plants

● 1,000 suppliers

● Milk collected across 14 counties in the Republic and Northern Ireland

● More than 80 new entrants in the last four years

● Farm Services and Farm Profitability teams at hand to help new entrants

● €105m paid out in milk payments in 2016