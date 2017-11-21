RTÉ.ie and Met Éireann launch new weather site

RTE.ie in collaboration with Met Éireann, Ireland's Meteorological Service, has unveiled a brand new, responsive RTÉ Weather site. Offering a whole new range of features, RTÉ.ie/weather will ensure to provide the latest, most up-to-date weather forecast across mobile, desktop and tablet. See it here.

Feeding the nation’s obsession with weather, the new RTÉ Weather site will provide round the clock, up-to-date weather news from all over the country including a 7-day forecast for any location around Ireland with national, coastal and sea area forecasts also a feature. A feed of video forecasts will now be available and event goers can prepare in advance with the addition of tailored forecasts for major events. Go torte.ie/weather for yellow, orange and red weather warnings and live weather maps for temperature, rainfall, wind, and pressure.

The re-design means that RTÉ.ie/weather is now a responsive website that seamlessly works across desktop, tablet and mobile browsers. The simplified design allows for ease of navigation, shareability and discoverability. Go to rte.ie/weather for more.