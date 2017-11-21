Cold spell on the way for Donegal

Met Éireann is warning that a cold snap is set to move in across Ireland tomorrow (Wednesday) night. According to forecasts temperatures will fall to near freezing in the early part of the night and lowest overnight temperatures will be between 0 and 3 degrees.

Temperatures will be coldest in the north and north west of the country. Winds will become 'cyclonic variable' as an area of low pressure, called a ""polar low"", tracks over or near the north of the Republic.

To the south of the low pressure centre winds will be strong and gusty from a southwesterly direction, later veering west. There will be showers too, likely to be heavy and falling as snow over the hills and mountains.

Thursday

Thursday will be a cold day with strong westerly winds easing and becoming light variable later in the day. There'll be showers, mostly confined along western and northern coastal areas and again some will be wintry over hills and mountains. Temperatures during the afternoon will range just 4 or 5 degrees in the north to 7 or 8 degrees in the south. On Thursday night temperatures will range between - 2 and 3 degrees with ice forming on untreated surfaces. There'll be showers or longer spells of rain, turning wintry.

Friday

Friday will be cold with light variable winds becoming west to northwest in direction. There'll be showers all along the west and north, turning wintry at times, but staying confined to coastal areas, elsewhere will be mostly dry with sunny spells.

Saturday

Saturday will be cold with moderate west to northwest winds and wintry showers on west and north facing coasts, but mostly dry elsewhere with sunny spells.

The further outlook is for continued cold weather with showers. Bring out the winter woolies everyone!