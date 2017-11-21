Donegal pier tragedy inquest to begin tomorrow

The inquest into the deaths of five members of the one family who died after their car slid off a Donegal pier will begin in Buncrana tomorrow.

Sean McGrotty (49), his sons Evan (8) and Mark (12); the boy's grandmother Ruth Daniels (57) and her daughter Jodie Lee Tracey (14), all died when the Audi Q7 car they were in slid off a slipway into Lough Swilly at Buncrana on March 20th last year.

Mr McGrotty’s baby daughter, Rioghnanch, survived after Donegal man Davitt Walsh entered the water and took her from her father before the car sank.

The inquest is expected to take two days two days and will involve more than 12 witnesses.

Volkswagen, the manufacturer the Audi car involved, has submitted a report.

Donegal County Council will be asked to give evidence on the different piers and slipways in the county and also their own risk assessments of the pier prior to the tragedy.

Witnesses from the Irish Water Safety Authority and the Road Safety Authority will also give evidence.

Photographs from Garda scenes of crime officers will form part of the evidence, as will Garda forensic evidence and a Garda report on the vehicle.