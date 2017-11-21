Letterkenny University Hospital third most overcrowded in the country this morning

Letterkenny University Hospital is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisatio (INMO) show that there were 33 people awaiting admission at the hospital this morning, 20 of them were on Emergency Department trolleys whilst thirteen were on wards.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 448 people awaiting inpatient beds at hospitals across the country this morning, with the highest figure, 44, recorded at Waterford University Hospital.