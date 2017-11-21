Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, November 21st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Tony Morrison, 2 St Oliver’s Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Tony Morrison, 2 St Oliver’s Avenue, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence. Removal at 9.20am today, Tuesday, to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm please.

Ina Monaghan (née Kelly), Thornhill, Sligo town, Sligo/Convoy

The death has taken place of Ina Monaghan (née Kelly), Thornhill, Sligo town, Sligo/Convoy.

Reposing at the family home in Thornhill, Sligo, from 3pm to 7pm on Monday. House private at all other times.

Removal at 7pm on Monday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo, arriving at 7.30pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Tuesday, November 21st. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. John's Patient Comfort Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Nora Gallagher (née Mullen), Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nora Gallagher (née Mullen), Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral at 11am on Tuesday, November 21st, in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to the oncology department, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road, Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place of Noreen McCormack, Station Road, Glenfad, Porthall, Lifford.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence from from 11am to 11pm Monday. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

