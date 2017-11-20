Donegal County Council budget meeting adjourned until December 1st

Donegal county councillors were unable to reach a consensus on the council’s 2018 budget at today’s budget meeting and adjourned the meeting until December 1st.

After councillors were unable to reach a consensus today following hours of closed-door meetings, the council cathaoirleach, Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, at 8pm asked councillors to propose a later date for the meeting to continue.

“There doesn’t seem to be any consensus on the way forward today,” Cllr. McMonagle said, when the meeting reconvened at 8.30pm this evening, Monday. He said rather than prolong the meeting, he asked for a proposal to adjourn the meeting to a later date.

Sinn Féin Cllr. Marie Therese Gallagher proposed that the meeting be adjourned until December 1st.