Donegal Youth Councillors connecting generations

Members of Donegal Youth Council have been warmly commended for the work they are doing in areas such as mental health promotion and road safety, as well as many other issues, when they addressed a meeting of Glenties Municipal District this week.

Youth Council members Shauna Ni Dhochartaigh from Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair and Roisin Ni Choistealbha from the Rosses Community School in Dungloe and Foroige made a presentation for the Municipal District members on Tuesday afternoon at the Public Services Centre in Dungloe.

Shauna outlined some of the events and activities organised by the 32 Youth Councillors from around the county.

Roisin explained that the events included a trip to the Aviva Stadium and a highly successful event to promote positive body image called “Shape of You” where up to 170 young people attended. They played a video from the event at the presentation.

The members also heard Youth Council members sit on many committees in Donegal including the roads committee.

The youth councillors were commended for their presentation by meeting chairperson, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig who also thanked them for making it in Gaeilge.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said she welcomed more female representation in the chamber and that the youth council were able to open the member's eyes to the issues affecting young people.

She said she welcomed all the work they do and that it was also a great way for schools pupils to interact.

Cllr Terence Slowey said the young council members were not afraid to tackle issues “head on” and urged them to keep up their good work.

Cllr John Seamais O Fearraigh welcomed the group who were accompanied by European volunteer, Kemal, from Turkey and Carlyn Maguire from Donegal Youth Services.

Area Manager for Roads and Environment, Michael McGarvey said the should be “really proud” of the work they have been doing in important areas such as road safety, bullying or drugs as it was harder for “old fogies like us” to related to youth issues.