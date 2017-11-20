Donegal Budget meeting adjourned to 6pm as talks continue behind closed doors

The annual budget meeting of Donegal County Council has again been adjourned until 6pm this evening.

The meeting stands adjourned while members of the political groupings hold closed-door meetings with the council executive. The talks have been going on since the meeting was first adjourned at 3pm.

Earlier, representatives of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Labour said they did not support the 5 per cent increase in commercial rates that the council executive proposed in the €148.8 million draft revenue budget for 2018.



The proposed 5 per cent increase in commercial rates would raise €1.7 million in the balanced budget.