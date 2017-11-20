Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, November 20th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



The death has taken place of Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road, Glenfad , Porthall, Lifford.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20a.m. for requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

The death has occurred of Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence from from 11am to 11pm today Monday. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



