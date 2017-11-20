Review of Donegal polling stations

A review of election polling stations is being undertaken in Donegal.

Members of Glenties Municipal District heard that there are a “small number of amendments” proposed for each municipal district within Donegal County Council that have arisen since the abolition of town councils, appointing the nearest polling places for the electors and changes arising as a result of the amendment to the Dáil Constituency boundaries.

Area manager of Corporate Services, Paul McGill, said the scheme is usually revised every ten years but in this case it is five years overdue and it has been 15 years since it was last carried out.

He said the scheme was in draft phase at present and it was to gauge the need to try and get people into the polling booths nearest them during election time.

In west Donegal there were just over 22,000 voters with 52 polling stations. He said the highest number of voters per electoral area were in Letterkenny but this would take into account “the rural aspect of the Glenties Municipal District”.

He said the proposals were “nothing radical” but he added that in areas such as Creeslough there were polling booths in the village and also in Glassan National School where there wasn't a high number of voters.

He added there were two stations on Arranmore Island and he said members may think about reducing it to one station.

Public adverts will appear on the proposal in December, he added.

Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill said he was in favour of retaining the station at Glassan, Creeslough as it still served a large rural area.

Cllr Terence Slowey said he knew of people who in the past were vehemently opposed to travelling to vote in other polling stations if their local one closed, but he added that he hoped “good sense” would prevail.