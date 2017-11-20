Pearse Doherty says it's too early to speculate on Sinn Féin party positions

Sinn Féin's Finance spokesperson has said that it is too early to speculate about party positions that may develop as a consequence of the recent announcement by Gerry Adams to step down as president of the party following a political career that spanned over three decades.

Deputy Pearse Doherty has said that he will not be putting his name forward to succeed Gerry Adams, who announced at the weekend he will step down as Sinn Féin President next year.

The Gaoth Dobhair-based representative told the Donegal Democrat that "it was too early to speculate" in relation to positions that may arise as a result of someone within the party taking over the role of party leader.

He said: "There is no vacancy for the vice presidency of Sinn Féin."

He added that the process in relation to nominating a new leader for the party has yet to begin.

"I have just been nominated to the National Officer Board where I will be working as a part of a collective leadership."

Many within the party believe that Deputy Mary Lou McDonald will replace Gerry Adams as party leader.