Weather affecting Tory Island road works

The inclement winter weather is causing difficulties for work men carrying out road works on Tory Island, a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District has heard.

The issue was raised by meeting chairman Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Esbuig that the works were stalling on the island.

Roads engineer for the area, Brendan McFadden, said there was a contractor in place for the work but the winter weather has impacted on the progress.

He said “The weather has not been kind and occasionally the work has had to be suspended”.

He said the work will continue by the situation was “weather dependent”.

Addressing another issue Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said she has concerns at the reinstatement works being carried by Irish water in Quay Road, Dungloe.

She said there was a “lack of certainty” on the works and there has been “no communication” with the company and it appeared “there was no decision maker” in the organisation to say how the works will be progressed. She said she they had been given assurance on the work what had not been followed up on.

Cllr Gallagher said they should invite representatives from Irish Water to their next meeting to discuss the matter and see what could be done to address the matter.