Sligo gardaí protest today over condition of station

Members of An Garda Siochana in Sligo town are refusing to enter their own station today.

Up to 101 officers based in the building say it’s overcrowded and unsafe conditions for working in and that they will not return to the premises until conditions improve.

Garda management have opened a temporary public office in near by Chapel Street and gardaí are operating from there.

The Garda Representative Association said the building on Pearse Road is overcrowded and dangerous, and not fit for purpose.

A new station was sanctioned in 2015, but no site has yet been announced, and now the GRA said conditions have gotten worse.