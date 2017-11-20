Final call for nominations for Donegal Person of the Year

A final reminder that the closing date for the receipt of nominations for Donegal Person of the Year is the 30th of November.

Any individual or group of people may submit a nomination. The person nominated should be from Donegal and have made a significant contribution to the promotion of the county at local, national, or international level.

Nominations should set out the reasons for the nomination and may include supporting documentation and endorsements from individuals and groups.

Nomination forms may be downloaded from the Association’s website www.donegalassociation.ie or you can send your nomination directly to us by letter at The Donegal Association, 33, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2.