Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, November 19th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road, Glenfad , Porthall, Lifford

- Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs



- Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles





Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road, Porthall, Lifford



The death has taken place of Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road, Glenfad , Porthall, Lifford.

Beloved sister of John, Sheila and the late Margaret, Rosaleen, Gracie, Conal and Hughie.

Reposing at her home today, Sunday from 7.30p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20a.m. for requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to

the Friends of Lifford Hospital.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs



The death has occurred of Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence from 6.30pm to 11pm , today, Sunday and from 11am to 11pm tomorrow, Monday. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.





Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles



The death has occurred of Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 5pm going to the Methodist Church, Inver.

Funeral service on Monday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St. John’s Church Cemetery, Inver. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alfa 1 Foundation c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member. House private, please.





If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.