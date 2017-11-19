Donegal could be in line for 200 new jobs with report of expansion by US firm

Medical devices manufacturer Abbott is planning a €130m investment in a new facility in Donegal town that would create 200 jobs, it has been reported.

The US healthcare group is finalising plans for expansion of its site in Donegal town, The Sunday Times is reporting.

Abbott’s Donegal facility is a center of excellence for blood glucose monitoring and makes products for treating diabetes. The Lurganboy plant opened in 2006 and employs around 200 people.

It is reported the expansion would facilitate the manufacturing of a new product and ultimately lead to the ­doubling of the Donegal workforce with an investment of between €130m and €140m.

Abbott, which is valued at $97bn (€82bn) on the New York stock exchange, has identified diabetes treatment as a growth area, due to ageing populations and rising obesity levels. In its most recent results, for the third quarter of this year, the company said sales of its diabetes care products rose by almost 22%.

The company has developed a sensor-based glucose monitoring system for diabetics, sold under the FreeStyle brand. The product was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a replacement for existing treatments.