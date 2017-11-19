News
Donegal could be in line for 200 new jobs with report of expansion by US firm
The Abbott facility in Donegal town.
Medical devices manufacturer Abbott is planning a €130m investment in a new facility in Donegal town that would create 200 jobs, it has been reported.
The US healthcare group is
Abbott’s Donegal facility is a center of excellence for blood glucose monitoring and makes products for treating diabetes. The Lurganboy plant opened in 2006 and employs around 200 people.
It is reported the expansion would facilitate the manufacturing of a new product and ultimately lead to the doubling of the Donegal workforce with an investment of between €130m and €140m.
Abbott, which is valued at $97bn (€82bn) on the New York stock exchange, has identified diabetes treatment as a growth area, due to
The company has developed a sensor-based glucose monitoring system for diabetics, sold under the FreeStyle brand. The product was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a replacement for existing treatments.
Abbott has been in Ireland since 1946, making it one of the most long-established multinational employers in the country. The group has almost 3,000 employees at nine Irish sites as well as Donegal in Dublin, Sligo, Longford, Tipperary,
