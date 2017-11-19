Weather in Donegal - Sunday, November 19th

A mostly cloudy day but it will be dry to start. Some patchy light rain or drizzle will develop later this morning and afternoon with mist and fog forming on hills. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly winds which will become fresh along the west coast this afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy and misty with rain in all areas for a time. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in fresh south to southwest winds.

Tomorrow will be a mild and cloudy day with some patchy light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.