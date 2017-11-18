Meeting called to save Donegal cinema plan

A public meeting has been called by a group of residents of Donegal town who want to save plans to builds a cinema complex in the town.

Planners have refused planning permission for a five-screen cinema in Donegal town citing concerns about the impact the development could have on the local road network.

WJ Dolan Construction applied to Donegal County Council in September for the construction of a two-storey, five-screen cinema with 714 seats at Clarcarricknagun, Donegal town, beside the town’s Lidl store.

The 1,900 square metre development would include a shop, restaurant, and 159 car parking spaces.

With the closest cinemas to the Donegal town and south-west Donegal in Bundoran and Letterkenny, a cinema is seen as a much-needed amenity.

In its application, WJ Dolan Construction said the proposal would meet the demand for a new family-friendly destination in Donegal town. Access to the site would be shared with the Lidl store on the Ballybofey Road.

A Facebook campaign titled Save Our Cinema Plans has been started and a meeting has been called for November 27th in the Abbey Hotel.

Organisers are calling on people from all over south west Donegal to attend the meeting.

Mayor of Donegal town Pauric Kennedy, who is one of those behind the meeting, said there is huge disappointment in the town that the development had been rejected.

He said the aim of the meeting was not to criticise the planners, but to help find a way to bring the long-standing desire for a cinema in the town to fruition.

“We don’t want to crucify the planners or crucify anyone,” he said. “Naturally the planners have their concerns but safety is paramount. Hopefully, a solution can be found for the problem.”