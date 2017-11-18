Weather in Donegal - Saturday, November 18th

A cloudy day and mostly dry day. A few showers will develop, mainly in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in light or moderate, west to northwest winds.

Tonight will be a dry to start with some clear spells but patchy light rain or drizzle will develop. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light winds.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle spreading from the west in the morning. Some mist and fog will develop on hills and in coastal areas during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees in moderate or fresh, southerly winds.