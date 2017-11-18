Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, November 18th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Kathleen Gavin Glassagh, Gweedore
-Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town
- Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar
- Theresa
- Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon
Kathleen Gavin Glassagh, Gweedore
The death has occurred of Kathleen Gavin, Glassagh, Gweedore/Dunfanaghy.
House private for family and friends only. Removal from the family home tomorrow, Saturday morning, 18th November, at
Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town
The death has occurred of Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal Town.
Formerly of New Addington, Croydon. Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today from
Requiem Mass on Sunday, 19th
Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar
The death has occurred of Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, at
Theresa Quinn, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany
The death has occurred of Theresa
Reposing at moval from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at
Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon.
Beloved husband of Brigid and
Remains
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Unit, St.Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny, care of any family member.
