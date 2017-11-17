Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Kathleen Gavin, Glassagh, Gweedore

- Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town

- Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar

- Theresa Quinn, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany

- Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon

Kathleen Gavin, Glassagh, Gweedore



The death has occurred of Kathleen Gavin, Glassagh, Gweedore/Dunfanaghy.

House private for family and friends only. Removal from the family home tomorrow, Saturday morning, 18th November, at 10am to St. Columcille's Church, Knockfola for Requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town



The death has occurred of Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal Town.

Formerly of New Addington, Croydon. Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today from 5pm with rosary at 9pm .

Requiem Mass on Sunday, 19th November, in St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar



The death has occurred of Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Theresa Quinn, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany



The death has occurred of Theresa Quinn,Leenankeel , Urris, Clonmany.

Reposing at moval from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 2pm today, Thursday, to the residence of Elizabeth Craffey nee Quinn, Leenankeel. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Brigid and much loved father of Charolette , Danny, Bernadette, Michael and Pascal, cherished brother of Sally, Kathleen and the late Nora, Paddy and Breege. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at his home today Thursday, from 5pm until 10pm and on Friday from 11am until 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.40am for Requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Unit, St.Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

