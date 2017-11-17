West Donegal community group is developing strong roots

The power of one west Donegal community was highly commended for making a difference to all who live and visit the area of Meenaleck, when they made a deposition to the members of Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

Two members of Coiste Forbartha Mhín na Leice, Robert Shields and Maire Gallagher, gave a presentation to outline the work that has been undertaken by the group to date, and their ambitious plans to help draw more tourists to the area.

Robert said the forming of the local committee a year ago gave people an opportunity to get involved to work together for the betterment of the area. Already they have been actively involved in enhancing the appearance of the village and they have now registered with the Tidy Towns.

He added they have also planted a permanent Christmas tree in the village and while it may be small at present, their hopes are it will grow in tandem with their community group.

Maire said they have held a number of successful local social events and are drawing on the rich heritage of the locality by holding the traditional “Aonagh Jack” festival in the summer.

They also hold monthly car boot sales to help fundraise for the group.

Among the plans they have to develop the area is to create a 6km “loop walk” in their scenic area, which may also tie in with walks in other neighbouring areas, and help compliment their existing facilities such as the popular campsite in the area, as well as capitalise on the area's most famous musical names including Clannad and Enya that help draw up 20,000 visitors to Mhín na Leice each year.

Glenties MD Chairperson, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, thanked the group but admitted he had “two hats” on at the meeting as he was a volunteer with the group who meet on a weekly basis.

Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill said the group's request for support with lighting and laybys for a loop walk were “very reasonable” and he was “sure this could be achieved”.