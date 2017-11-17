Roads victims to be remembered at special Mass this Sunday in Letterkenny

A special Mass to remember all those who have lost their lives in our roads will take place this Sunday in Letterkenny.

As part of World Remembrance Day for victims of Road Traffic Accidents the mass will take place this Sunday, November 19th at 11.30am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee.

The event is one where families and friends can come together with other affected by these tragedies.

The organisers say this is an important event in the lives of people who remember a loved one and to “help combat the isolating grief a shocking tragedy such as a road death can thrust into the heart of a family”.