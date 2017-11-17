Weather in Donegal - Friday, November 17th

Dry and bright in most areas today with some sunshine. There will be a few showers.Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate and occasionally gusty westerly winds.

Tonight will be dry in most areas but again there will be some showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, with some frost forming inland. Winds will be mostly light to moderate, though fresh and gusty at times in the north.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells. There will be some showers in the morning.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly light to moderate north-westerly winds.