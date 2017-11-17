Deaths in Donegal - Friday, November 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar



- Theresa Quinn,Leenankeel , Urris, Clonmany



- Cecelia Sheila Hayes, Clunelly, Quigley's Point



- Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston



- Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg



- Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack



- Jim Doherty, Castledawson and Inch Island



- Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town



Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar



The death has occurred of Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.



Theresa Quinn, Leenakeel, Urris, Clonmany



The death has occurred of Theresa Quinn,Leenankeel , Urris, Clonmany.

Reposing at moval from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 2pm today, Thursday, to the residence of Elizabeth Craffey nee Quinn, Leenankeel. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Cecelia Sheila Hayes, Clunelly, Quigley's Point



The death has occurred of Cecelia Sheila Hayes, Clunelly, Quigley's Point.

Removal from her home tomorrow, Friday, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time after 11pm .

Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Brigid and much loved father of Charolette , Danny, Bernadette, Michael and Pascal, cherished brother of Sally, Kathleen and the late Nora, Paddy and Breege. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at his home today Thursday, from 5pm until 10pm and on Friday from 11am until 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.40am for Requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Unit, St.Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny, care of any family member.



Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston



The death has taken place of Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 17th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am .





Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg



The death has taken place at his home Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Marys Chapel, Derrybeg on Friday morning at 11am .

Burial afterwards in Maghergallon Cemetery.



Rosary both nights at 9pm .



House private after the Rosary until 10am



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/ of any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.



Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack



The death has occurred in Glasgow of Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack.

His remains will be removed to St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola, Thursday to arrive approximately 4.45pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Enquiries to Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.



Jim Doherty, Inch Island



The death has occurred of Jim Doherty of Castledawson, Derry and Inch Island. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny Wednesday, November 15th at 3.30pm to the residence of his daughter Tracey Doherty, Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.



Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town



The death has taken place of Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Wicklow and Donegal town. Reposing at Patrick O'Donovan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd., Ormonde Centre Greystones on 16.11.17 from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. with removal on Friday, November 17th to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilquade, Co Wiklow for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar and Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

