Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday, November 17th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar
- Theresa
- Cecelia Sheila Hayes, Clunelly, Quigley's Point
- Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston
- Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg
- Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack
- Jim Doherty,
- Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town
Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar
The death has occurred of Rose Crerand, College Farm Road, Glencar. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, at
Theresa Quinn, Leenakeel, Urris, Clonmany
The death has occurred of Theresa
Reposing at moval from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at
Cecelia Sheila Hayes, Clunelly, Quigley's Point
The death has occurred of Cecelia Sheila Hayes, Clunelly, Quigley's Point.
Removal from her home tomorrow, Friday, at 10.15am for
Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon.
Beloved husband of Brigid and
Remains
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Unit, St.Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny, care of any family member.
Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston
The death has taken place of Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston.
Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 17th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at
Interment
Family time please from
Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg
The death has taken place at his home Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg. His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral Mass in St Marys Chapel, Derrybeg on Friday morning at
Burial
Rosary both nights at
House private after the Rosary until
Family flowers
Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack
The death has occurred in Glasgow of Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack.
His remains will be removed to St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola, Thursday to arrive approximately 4.45pm to repose overnight.
Funeral Mass on Friday morning at
Enquiries to Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.
Jim Doherty, Inch Island
The death has occurred of Jim Doherty of Castledawson, Derry and Inch Island. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny Wednesday, November 15th at 3.30pm to the residence of his daughter Tracey Doherty, Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.
Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island on Friday at
Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town
The death has taken
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on