The weather in Donegal - Thursday, November 16th

Today will be cold and bright with good sunshine. It will be dry in most areas although a few are possible. Moderate locally fresh and gusty west to north-west winds will ease. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight will be cold and dry in most places but there will be a few isolated showers.

Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 with frost forming inland. South-westerly winds will be light inland.

Tomorrow will be dry and bright in most areas with some sunshine.

There will be a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.