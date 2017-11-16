Today's forecast
The weather in Donegal - Thursday, November 16th
No snow on this file image of Errigal, but it's getting colder
Today will be cold and bright with good sunshine. It will be dry in most areas although a few are possible. Moderate locally fresh and gusty west to north-west winds will ease. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.
Tonight will be cold and dry in most places but there will be a few isolated showers.
Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 with frost forming inland. South-westerly winds will be light inland.
Tomorrow will be dry and bright in most areas with some sunshine.
There will be a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
