Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, November 16th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon
- Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston
- Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill
- Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny
- Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg
- Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack
- Jim Doherty,
- Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town
Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Cullen Snr, Crossroads, Killygordon.
Beloved husband of Brigid and
Remains
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Unit, St.Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny, care of any family member.
Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston
The death has taken place of Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 17th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at
Interment
Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill
The death has occurred of Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill.
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top on Wednesday evening November 15th at
Requiem mass on Thursday, November 16th at
Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny
The death has taken
His remains will be reposing at his late residence from
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg
The death has taken place at his home Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg.His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral Mass in St Marys Chapel, Derrybeg on Friday morning at
Rosary both nights at
Family flowers
Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack
The death has occurred in Glasgow of Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack.
His remains will be removed to St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola, Thursday to arrive approximately 4.45pm to repose overnight
Funeral Mass on Friday morning at
Enquiries to Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.
Jim Doherty,
The death has occurred of Jim Doherty of Castledawson, Derry and Inch Island. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny Wednesday, November 15th at 3.30pm to the residence of his daughter Tracey Doherty, Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.
Requiem mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island on Friday at
Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town
The death has taken
