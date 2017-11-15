Second diabetes consultant being sought for Letterkenny University Hospital

The go-ahead has been given to find a new consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital to assist in the care of diabetes patients, it has been announced.

Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed there will be a new consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital to local Donegal TD, Minister Joe McHugh.

The post is for a second endocrinologist at the hospital.

Following the confirmation Minister McHugh said: “This is an important second position in Letterkenny and has been approved by the independent Consultant Application Advisory Committee (CAAC) which examines the need for consultancy positions in the health service and has accepted that need for Donegal.”

“I want to acknowledge the work of the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland for their advocacy for this position which is hugely important for the care of diabetes patients in County Donegal,” he stated.

Minister McHugh said the post will now be advertised for and he hope it will be filled soon.

“I have been working to secure this position and I want to thank the CAAC, the HSE and Minister Harris for their assistance. The advertising for the position is now being worked on and it's important that this happens sooner rather than later and that the HSE provides whatever support staff are necessary," he added.