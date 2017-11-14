Donegal fans feel the pain as World Cup dream ends

So that's that, no need after all to talk to the Credit Union manager about that few extra quid to go to Russia.

As Ireland took a bit of a trimming in Dublin from Denmark, Ireland fans from Creeslough to Creevy are coming to terms with the fact that Ireland's World Cup dream is over.

Many of those who didn't have tickets went to their local to watch the game and it was all going brilliantly after Shane Duffy's headed goal, but how the tide turned as Denmark scored twice in the twinkling of an eye.

It finished 5-1, and there can be no arguing with that.