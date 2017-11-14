Three Donegal eateries win at top food awards

Three Donegal eateries have been honoured at the Food Awards Ireland 2017.

Blas restaurant in Donegal town was the overall winner of the Restaurant of the Year 2017.

The restaurant also picked up the award for Restaurant of the Year 2017 (Borders).

Donegal Town's Chandpur Restaurant won the title of Best Indian Establishment 2017 at the ceremony at Dublin’s Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport on Monday night.

Glenveagh Castle Tearooms picked up the regional award for Cafe/Bistro of the Year 2017.

Chandpur had also received nominations for restaurant of the year (borders) and chef of the year.

The establishment picked up the regional Restaurant of the Year award in 2016.

The Food Awards Ireland celebrates everything food related by recognising and rewarding the best in servers, specialists and manufacturing within Ireland.

Competing against some of the top restaurants in the country, the award is a major achievement for the team from Blas - chefs Antoine Minelli, Jean Patrice Prevost and Craig and Katie Loughman.