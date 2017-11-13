Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, November 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Packie Mc Cafferty, Belault South, Pettigo and Bundoran

- Sean Griffin, Corgary, Ballybofey

- Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey

- Packie Mc Croary, Drumbane, Castlefin

- Nuala Smyles née Liddy, Terenure, Dublin and Ballyshannon

- William Doherty, Baskill, Gleneely

- John Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties and Glengesh, Ardara



Packie Mc Cafferty, Belault South, Pettigo and Bundoran

The deaths has taken place at Sligo Hospice of Packie Mc Cafferty, formerly Ozanam House, Bundoran and Belault South, Pettigo.

Remains will be reposing at Paul McInern’s residence in Belault South, Pettigo today, Monday November 13. Removal this evening at 5.45 pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for 6.30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ozanam House Bundoran.



Sean Griffin, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Griffin, late of Corgary, Ballybofey.

His remains will be reposing at his home Monday, November 13th from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm and on Tuesday November 14th from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral on Wednesday 15th November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Haematology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

One way system will be in operation, to enter please use the Trusk Road and to exit please use the Corgary Road.



Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey

The death has taken place of Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire, England and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey.

Funeral will take place in Burnley on Tuesday, November 14th.



Packie Mc Croary, Drumbane, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Packie Mc Croary, Drumbane, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from his late home on Tuesday, November 14th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral..



Nuala Smyles née Liddy, Terenure, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Nuala Smyles née Liddy late of Terenure, Dublin and Ballyshannon. Removal from Our Lady’s Hospice on Tuesday morning, November 14th to the Church of St. Pius X, Templeogue arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House Private.



William Doherty, Baskill, Gleneely

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of William Doherty, late of Baskill, Gleneely.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Monday, November 13th at 3pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday November 15th at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

John Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties and Glengesh, Ardara

The death has occurred of John Boyle, late of Meenahalla, Glenties and formerly of Glengesh, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his late residence in Meenahalla, Glenties today, Monday 13th November from 6pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, November 15th, at 10.15am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only.

Enquiries to Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.