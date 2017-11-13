News
Report finds Brexit is affecting border communities in Donegal
A border protest against Brexit in Donegal.
Brexit is already having an effect on local communities in border regions of the country, a new report has found.
The report, from Queen’s University Belfast and the Irish Central Border Area Network (
Respondents on both sides of the border described how Brexit is already having an impact on their lives. For some it is in the decisions they are making about where to locate their homes or business, for others it is in the reawakening of memories of the hard border of the past.
The research was conducted and authored by
“This study is the first to explore the anticipated effects of Brexit specifically on the Central Border Region, which is the region currently most exposed to risks
The study incorporated responses from across the eight local authority areas of the central border region
Shane Campbell, CEO of Icban, said: “We were not seeking to revisit the Leave/Remain debate in this study but rather to get a better understanding of the views of people whose voices are otherwise rarely heard in the discussion about the post-Brexit future for the Region.”
The report not only reveals the types of concern that are felt by people on both sides of the border regarding
One of the most striking findings from the report is that, although much cross-border movement today is as a consequence of EU membership, most respondents associate the open border with the success of the peace process.
A consequence of this is that many respondents associate any change at all to the status of the border as being a
“So many of our respondent expressed such a deep and genuine sense of frustration, vulnerability, and voicelessness in the face of this impending but as yet uncertain change. It is imperative that these concerns are heard and addressed now, at this critical time in the negotiations and by all political representatives in the border region,” said
The report, Bordering on Brexit: The views of local communities in the Central Border Region of Ireland/Northern Ireland, is available to view/download
