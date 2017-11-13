New figures show extent of deprivation in Donegal

An index which shows disadvantage or affluence in Ireland shows that County Donegal is largely deprived.

There are only a small number of areas in the county being described as affluent by the latest Pobal HP Deprivation index.

Amongst those areas are Bundoran Rural with a population of 138, Castlewray on the outskirts of Letterkenny with a population of 206, Corravaddy with a population of 280, Ballymacool with a population of 313 and Letterkenny rural with a population of 311.

According to the data the island of Arannmore is described as very disadvantaged, other areas such as Doochary and Meenacladdy are similarily described.

Areas in and around Donegal town, Letterkenny are ranked as being above average. Stranorlar and Dunkineely are also amongst a small number of areas that have ranked as being above average in the index.

The index presents findings for the year 2016.

The research confirms the St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) experience that recession hits rural areas, disadvantaged communities and single parent families the hardest.

The President of St. Vincent de Paul, Kieran Stafford, said:“SVP volunteers in small town and more rural areas are still seeing the consequences of job loss, cut back in services, emigration and austerity for struggling households. These communities are unable to take advantage of the recent economic improvements due to poor social infrastructure, such as a lack of public transport, broadband and key services.”



Dr. Tricia Keilthy, SVP Head of Social Justice and Policy said that the Pobal data is a key resource for policy makers to enable a targeted approach towards tackling deprivation, poverty and disadvantage in communities across Ireland.

Indepedent TD Thomas Pringle said: “I have consistently warned the Government that if they continued to neglect rural Ireland we would see levels of deprivation continue to rise.” Sinn Féin MEP, Matt Carthy said: “Genuine and radical rural and regional strategies are now required more than ever.”

The 2016 Pobal HP Deprivation Index provides a method of measuring the relative affluence or disadvantage of a particular geographical area using data compiled from various censuses.