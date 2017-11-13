Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, November 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Packie Mc Cafferty, Belault South, Pettigo and Bundoran

The death has taken place at Sligo Hospice of Packie Mc Cafferty, formerly Ozanam House, Bundoran and Belault South, Pettigo.

Remains will be reposing at Paul McInern’s residence in Belault South, Pettigo today, Monday November 13. Removal this evening at 5.45 pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for 6.30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ozanam House Bundoran.



Sean Griffin, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Griffin, late of Corgary, Ballybofey.

His remains will be reposing at his home, today, Monday, November 13th from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm and on Tuesday November 14th from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral on Wednesday 15th November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Haematology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

One way system will be in operation, to enter please use the Trusk Road and to exit please use the Corgary Road.



Patricia Gavigan, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place after a short illness at St. James Hospital, Dublin, of Patricia Gavigan, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her family home.

Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

All enquiries to Magees Funeral Home on 071 98 517 44.



James Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of James Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 1pm on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations to medical 4 c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire and formerly of Ratheeny, Laghey

The death has taken place of Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire, England and formerly of Ratheeny, Laghey.

Funeral will take place in Burnley on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 13th at 11am in St Catherine’s Church, Aughterlin.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 10am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford, Patients Comfort Fund.

Parking at Aughterlin Chapel and bus will be provided from there from 4pm each evening.

Packie Mc Croary, Drumbane, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Packie Mc Croary, Drumbane, Castlefin.

Packie’s remains will repose at his late home from 3pm on Sunday, November 12th.

Funeral from his late home on Tuesday, November 14th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sean Boyle, Drimbeigh, Mountcharles

The sudden death has taken place of Sean Boyle, Drimbeigh, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at the family home at Drimbeigh, Mountcharles.

Removal from there on Monday morning, November 13th to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to The Bill W club, c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.



John Lindsay, 400 St. Patrick's Terrace, Ballindrait

The death has taken place of John Lindsay, 400 St Patrick's Terrace, Ballindrait.

Reposing at his brother Micky’s home, 411 St Patricks Terrace, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving there on Monday, November 13th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.

Rose Lehane, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Beach Hill Nursing Home, Lisfanon Buncrana of Rose Lehane, sister of Patricia Lafferty Lecamy, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at the Oratory, St Colmcille’s Village, Cleagh Clonmany.

Funeral from there on Monday 13th November at 10am going to St Columba’s Church Ballinacrea, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Nuala Smyles née Liddy, Terenure, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Nuala Smyles née Liddy late of Terenure, Dublin and Ballyshannon. Removal from Our Lady’s Hospice on Tuesday morning, November 14th to the Church of St. Pius X, Templeogue arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House Private.

William Doherty, Baskill, Gleneely

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of William Doherty, late of Baskill, Gleneely.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today, Monday, November 13th at 3pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday November 15th at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.