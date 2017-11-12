Frost warning as temperatures set to slump to - 2 degrees

If you are on the roads tonight or out for a walk, be careful, as widespread ground frost and icy patches are expected.

Met Éireann have warned that temperatures tonight will dip to minus 2 degrees Celsius. A short time ago (7.30pm) in south Donegal temperatures were at 1.5 degrees and it feels bitterly cold outdoors.

The Met Éireann forecast says tonight will be very cold and dry, with clear spells and light winds along with pockets of mist and fog, Met Éireann says. The fog should be cleared from areas close to the Atlantic before dawn.

The forecaster says cloud will increase in western parts later in the night and temperatures will rise here towards morning. Light variable breezes will become south to southwest overnight and increase moderate near the west coast towards morning.