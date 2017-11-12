Certificate in Marine Tourism and Seafood Fundamentals Graduation

Following the completion of the Certificate in Marine Tourism and Seafood Fundamentals course, as part of the Donegal Coastal Trail Project, students were conferred with their certificates at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology, School of Tourism, Conferring Ceremony held in the Blue Haven in Kilcar on Wednesday last, 1st November.

The part time course, took place from September to December 2016 with a second course running from January to May 2017, was developed by LYIT’s School of Tourism for people working in the marine tourism and seafood sector. The Certificate in Marine Tourism and Seafood Fundamentals was funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta and Donegal County Council and provided a forum to learn more about the marine tourism and seafood sectors and encouraged networking opportunities for participants to generate business for each other in the future.

The aim of the course was to assist business owners and people employed in the marine tourism sector in Donegal to develop their skills and competencies in areas relating to seafood and marine tourism including development of key digital marketing skills and knowledge of promoting a marine tourism business on the Wild Atlantic Way. The course paid particular emphasis on operating a tourism related business in a coastal/rural location.

A Sea of Opportunity! “I completed the Marine Tourism & Sea Food Fundamentals certificate course at LYIT, Killybegs in December 2016. The LYIT lecturers were all highly skilled professionals and the facilities on campus were excellent. My learning opportunities were enhanced through a wide range of expert guest speakers and off campus field trips to relevant destinations during the course. In my opinion, Donegal County Council and LYIT are leading the way with a course that benefits a wide range of people from across the county. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience from start to finish!” Bren Whelan, Wild Atlantic Climbing

ABOUT DONEGAL’S ATLANTC COASTAL TRAIL

Donegal’s Atlantic Coastal Trail is an innovative food and marine tourism project focused on marine leisure and seafood experiences, which will advance rural, coastal and island economic development in County Donegal. The goal of this project is to raise awareness of the excellent marine leisure and seafood opportunities on the Donegal coast and islands and to encourage local communities to experience our own marine leisure activities and seafood coast that is right on our doorstep and perhaps unexplored.

The inclusion of the islands adds an additional unique element to the project where visitors can experience something different and unexplored. The project will help local marine leisure activity providers, restaurants and pubs to work together to bundle their offering and create experiential packages that can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. This will reduce seasonality by offering experiences that are available all year long.

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT

Donegal’s Atlantic Coastal Trail is promoting the further development of tourism along the coast of Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way is funded under the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Commission for the Economic Development of Rural Areas scheme (CEDRA), Donegal County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta.