Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, November 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Trevor Kane, Moville

- Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Ballyshannon

- Sarah Callaghan, Coolcross, Clonmany

- Con Doherty, Manchester and Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Anna McMurray, Grey Rock, Milford

- Natasha Rodgers, Glencar, Letterkenny/Claremorris, Mayo

Trevor Kane, 108 St. Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place of Trevor Kane, 108 St. Finian’s Park, Moville.

Removal from his home tomorrow, Saturday, November 11th, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville. Burial afterwards in St. Colm’s Church of Ireland burial ground.

Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place after a short illness at St. James Hospital, Dublin, of Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Sarah Callaghan, Coolcross, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Sarah Callaghan, Coolcross, Clonmany.

Removal at 12 noon on Thursday from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest to her late residence.

Removal today, Friday, to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany to arrive at 7pm for prayers and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Con Doherty, Manchester and Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Con Doherty, Manchester and formerly of Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Reposing at St. Colmcille’s Oratory, Cleagh, Clonmany, from 2pm today, Friday.

Removal on Saturday at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Anna McMurray, Grey Rock, Milford

The death has taken place of Anna McMurray, Grey Rock, Milford.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Brenda and Michael Gibbons, Grey Rock from 7pm Thursday evening, 9th November.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. House private please.

Natasha Rodgers, 1 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny/Claremorris, Mayo

The sudden death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital Derry of Natasha Rodgers, 1 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny/Claremorris, Mayo.

Remains will be reposing at her mother's home at no. 1 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny from 7pm Thursday evening.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.