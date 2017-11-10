Huge medal haul for Donegal dairy firm at Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards

Convoy based dairy company “Green Pastures” have claimed a record haul of nine trophies at the annual Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards.

They say their haul is the biggest win by a Donegal producer ever seen at the prestigious food awards event.

The third generation family creamery won out in a field of more than 400 finalist producers to take home four Gold awards, one Silver and four Bronze, in categories spanning their full range of pure, distinct dairy produce sourced from traditional family farms within a

60 mile radius of the dairy in the Finn Valley.

Green Pastures Operations Director John D. Molloy attributed the impressive yield at Blas to the dedication and hard work of all staff and suppliers, the innovative approach of the creamery’s specialist producers and to the natural advantages of the dairy farming environment enjoyed in the North West.

“I’d like to pay tribute to all our staff and farmers whose hard work and talent

have led to Green Pastures being recognised in this way. The future of

healthful, distinctive dairy food is in safe hands here in Convoy,” he stated.

Green Pastures Donegal is a family owned dairy business based in Convoy village since 1988. The company was founded in Sligo in 1983 by the veterinary surgeon, John Molloy and they now serve clients in Ireland, the UK, mainland Europe, the Middle East, USA and Singapore.