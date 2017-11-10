Weather for Donegal, Friday, November 10th, 2017

Mostly dry this morning and afternoon with some bright or sunny spells, though there will be a few isolated showers. But cloud will increase through the afternoon, with rain and drizzle pushing into western parts in the evening. High temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh breezes that will become light to moderate later.

Cloudy tonight with rain and drizzle spreading east to all parts early tonight, and some hill and coastal fog. The rain will clear southwards overnight, with clear spells and well-scattered showers following. Low temperatures between 2 and 5 degrees and after the rain clears there will be some frost and ice, and some fog forming.