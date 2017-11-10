Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, November 10th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sarah Callaghan, Coolcross, Clonmany

- Con Doherty, Manchester and Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Bridie Kelly, Carndonagh

- Bridie McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana

- Anna McMurray, Grey Rock, Milford

- Natasha Rodgers, Glencar, Letterkenny/Claremorris, Mayo

- Stephen Caldwell, The Diamond, Raphoe/Dundalk

- Pat Heaney, Derrygrath, Gollan Hill, Fahan

Sarah Callaghan, Coolcross, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Sarah Callaghan, Coolcross, Clonmany.

Removal at 12 noon on Thursday from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest to her late residence.

Removal today, Friday, to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany to arrive at 7pm for prayers and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Con Doherty, Manchester and Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Con Doherty, Manchester and formerly of Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Reposing at St. Colmcille’s Oratory, Cleagh, Clonmany, from 2pm today, Friday.

Removal on Saturday at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Bridie Kelly, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Bridie Kelly, 9 Ard Bhried, Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from her late residence at 10.30am today, Friday, to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

House private please. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

Bridie McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Bridie McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence.

Removal today, Friday morning, 10th November, at 10.15am to St. Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anna McMurray, Grey Rock, Milford

The death has taken place of Anna McMurray, Grey Rock, Milford.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Brenda and Michael Gibbons, Grey Rock from 7pm Thursday evening, 9th November.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. House private please.

Natasha Rodgers, 1 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny/Claremorris, Mayo

The sudden death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital Derry of Natasha Rodgers, 1 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny/Claremorris, Mayo.

Remains will be reposing at her mother's home at no. 1 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny from 7pm Thursday evening.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Stephen Caldwell, The Diamond, Raphoe/Dundalk

The death has taken place suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Stephen Caldwell, The Diamond, Raphoe, and formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Dundalk, from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Private Cremation will take place on Friday.

Pat Heaney, Derrygrath, Gollan Hill, Fahan

The death has taken place at his residence of Pat Heaney, ' Derrygrath', Gollan Hill, Fahan.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral on Friday morning leaving his home at 10.30am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors. Family time please between 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.