'75 per cent of crime related to drugs'

Anti-drugs campaigner, PJ Blake, is claiming that 75 per cent of the crime which occurs in Donegal is drug related.

The former urban town councillor, who has been campaigning against drugs for over three decades, has called for more resources to be made available to the gardaí in their fight against drugs.

“Hard drugs are being sold in 'broad daylight' across the county because the gardaí don't have the proper resources to deal with the issue,” he said.

He added that the issue of drugs is worse in Donegal due to the fact that it is both a coastal and border county.

“There are a number of reasons as to why the issue is so bad in Donegal.

“Our geographical proximity to the coast and the border is one reason.

“Also, I don't think that there are any deterrents for those who sell drugs. They should be given longer sentences, in my opinion,” he said.

He added that he believes that there is a high instance of drug-related crime in the county.

“I would say that 75 per cent of the crime that takes place in the county is drug-related,” he said.