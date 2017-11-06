Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, November 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- James Conaghan, Letter, Uris, Clonmany

- Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper/Drumcondra, Dublin

- Martin Melly, Renny, Leitirmacaward

James Conaghan, Letter, Uris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of James Conaghan, Letter, Uris, Clonmany.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Monday, 6th November, at 3pm to his nephew Michael’s residence Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal on Wednesday, 8th November, at 10.40am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper/Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, of Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper, Donegal and Drumcondra, Dublin.

In accordance with Ann's, wishes her body has been donated to medical science.

A Memorial Mass in Ann's memory will take place on Thursday, 9th November, in St. Agatha's Church, Clar at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Solace, Donegal Town.

Martin Melly, Renny, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred of Martin Melly, late of Renny, Leitirmacaward.

His removal will be on Sunday, 5th of November, at 3pm from McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, going to his late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 7th November, at 12 noon in St. Bridget’s Church, Leitirmacaward, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

House private please from 10pm to 10am.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.