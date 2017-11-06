Weather for Donegal, Monday, November 6th, 2017

Cloudy today but staying dry in most parts with just patchy drizzle. However, outbreaks of persistent and locally heavy rain will develop in the west later this afternoon. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees with strong winds developing in coastal areas.

Rain will become widespread this evening and early tonight. It will be persistent at times and locally heavy. Drier clearer conditions, with some well scattered showers, will spread from the west overnight. Temperatures dropping to lows between 2 and 5 degrees with grass frost in places and fresh, locally strong and gusty winds.