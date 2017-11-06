Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, November 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper/Drumcondra, Dublin

- Martin Melly, Renny, Leitirmacaward

- Margaret Slevin, Upper Main Street, Donegal town

- Mary Gallagher, Meenbanad Burtonport

- Aiden Foley Rossgier, Lifford

- Katie McBrearty, Corraine, Ballybofey

- Mary McGonagle, Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper/Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, of Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper, Donegal and Drumcondra, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Martin Melly, Renny, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred of Martin Melly, late of Renny, Leitirmacaward.

His removal will be on Sunday, 5th of November, at 3pm from McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, going to his late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 7th November, at 12 noon in St. Bridget’s Church, Leitirmacaward, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

House private please from 10pm to 10am.

Margaret Slevin, Upper Main Street, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Margaret Slevin, late of Upper Main Street, Donegal town.

Her remains are reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Donegal Community Hospital, from 2pm until 6.30pm on Sunday.

Remains will leave Donegal Community Hospital at 6:30pm on Sunday to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Killymard cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, Meenbanad Burtonport

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, late of Meenbanad, Burtonport.

Reposing at her son Daniel’s house at Upper Belcruit, Meenbanad.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 6th, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh. Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn, funeral director.

Aiden Foley, Rossgier, Lifford

The death has taken place at St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Aiden Foley, late of Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Tober, Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, November 6th, at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Woodville Ward, St Joseph`s Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Katie McBrearty, Corraine, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Katie McBrearty, late of Corraine, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succor, Glenfin. Interment afterwards in Glenfin Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Mary McGonagle, Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McGonagle of Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny.

Visiting time at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest is from 5pm to 6pm on Sunday evening followed by Funeral Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on Monday morning at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinacrea, Lecamey.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.